New Zealand announce 15-man squad for IND vs NZ Test series; include spinner Rachin Ravindra

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

New Zealand on Thursday announced a 15-man squad for their upcoming away two-match Test series against host India. Kane Williamson will continue to lead the side while uncapped spinner Rachin Ravindra might make his debut in the series slated from November 25. The first Test will be played in Kanpur, followed by second match in Mumbai from December 3.

Apart from Ravindra, the Black Caps have also decided to include four more spinners for the series; including Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner. Wicket-keeper Glenn Phillips has been added to the squad as a spinner as well.

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner