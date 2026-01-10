India vs New Zealand Live: When and where to watch IND vs NZ ODI series on TV and streaming? India will take on New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting January 11 at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi. The contest marks the return of several key players as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer and Mohammed Siraj will feature for Men in Blue. Kane Williamson to miss for New Zealand.

Vadodara:

India will open their three-match ODI series against New Zealand on January 11 at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, with several key players returning to action. The spotlight will be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who come into the series in outstanding touch. Kohli has amassed three hundreds and two fifties across his last five appearances, while Rohit has registered a century along with two half-centuries in the same span.

The series also signals the comeback of Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai batter has been sidelined since October after sustaining a spleen laceration with internal bleeding during the ODI series against Australia. Having recently featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Iyer is set to resume international duties in the upcoming New Zealand series.

Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill will be under the scanner in the ODI series. He was recently dropped from India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad and now, it needs to be seen if the youngster feels the pressure in the other white-ball format as well or develops his skill and once again gets going in the middle.

The hosts will miss the service of Jasprit Bumrah, who has been given a break, while Mohammed Siraj has been called up for the first time since the Champions Trophy. He will partner with Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh in the pace bowling department, and Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to be the fourth seam-bowling option in the absence of Hardik Pandya.

When it comes to New Zealand, they are without their star batter Kane Williamson, who is currently playing in the SA20. Senior cricketers in the likes of Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and captain Michael Bracewell will need to take more responsibility.

When and where to watch India vs New Zealand ODI series live on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match ODI series between India vs New Zealand will be live broadcast on the Star Sports network, while all three matches can be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.