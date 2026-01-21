India vs New Zealand Live telecast: When and where to watch IND vs NZ T20I series on TV and streaming? The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand is all set to get underway today in Nagpur. This is the final chance for both teams to fine-tune their line-up ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Here's the telecast and live streaming details for the series:

The five-match T20I series between India and New Zealand is all set to get underway today at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur. This series is the final chance for both teams to fine-tune their lineups ahead of the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to start on February 7. New Zealand are coming into this series after beating India in an ODI series in India for the first time in their cricket history.

Moreover, the visitors will see most of their first-choice players join the T20 setup, and they look even stronger now. The Kiwis are known to punch above their weight always and Mitchell Santner and his troops will be keen on ending a losing streak against India in the shortest format of the game. New Zealand have not beaten India in the last four T20I series, with their last series win coming in February 2019.

Meanwhile, India also have their key players Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah available as they were rested keeping in mind the upcoming World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav has already confirmed that Ishan Kishan will bat at number three, which will also mark the latter's comeback to the team after a staggering 785 days.

This means Sanju Samson will open the innings with Abhishek Sharma, while Shreyas Iyer will have to wait for his opportunity. India's bowling attack looks lethal in the presence of Bumrah, Hardik, Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh.

When and where to watch IND vs NZ T20I series live on TV and OTT in India?

All the matches of the IND vs NZ T20I series will start at 7 PM IST and will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The live streaming of the series will be available on JioHotstar in India. The series opener will take place in Nagpur after which the teams will travel to Raipur, Guwahati, and Vizag before concluding the tour in Thiruvananthapuram on January 31.

