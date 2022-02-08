Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on New Zealand in the only T20I at Davies Oval, Queenstown.

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind women vs NZ women T20I Match Live Online, TV

The Indian women's cricket team will get to fine-tune its ODI World Cup preparations in a six-game limited-overs series against hosts New Zealand, beginning with the one-off T20 in Queenstown on Wednesday.

When will the only T20I between India women and New Zealand women take place?

The one-off T20I between India women and New Zealand women will take place on 9 February 2022

In which venue the India women vs New Zealand women match be played?

India women vs New Zealand women's T20I match will be played at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

What time will the India women vs New Zealand women match start in India?

The match will start at 5:30 am IST

What time will the toss between India women vs New Zealand women happen?

The toss between India women vs New Zealand women will take place at 5:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India women vs New Zealand women match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV.

Where to watch India women vs New Zealand women online for free?

The match will be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

India Women Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia/Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

New Zealand Women Probable XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe

Squads:

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine(c), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin(w), Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair, Lauren Down, Frances Mackay

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur