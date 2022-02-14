NZ-W vs IND-W 2nd ODI Live streaming: When and Where to watch Ind women vs NZ women 2nd ODI Match Live Online

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI WOMEN The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will take on New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Davies Oval, Queenstown.

India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Ind women vs NZ women 2nd ODI Match Live Online, TV

The Indian women's cricket team will get to fine-tune its ODI World Cup preparations in a six-game limited-overs series against hosts New Zealand by playing in the 2nd ODI match in Queenstown on Tuesday.

When will the 2nd ODI between India women and New Zealand women take place?

The 2nd ODI match between India women and New Zealand women will take place on 15 February 2022.

In which venue the India women vs New Zealand women match be played?

India women vs New Zealand women's 2nd ODI match will be played at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

What time will the India women vs New Zealand women match start in India?

The match will start at 3:30 am IST.

What time will the toss between India women vs New Zealand women happen?

The toss between India women vs New Zealand women will take place at 3:00 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India women vs New Zealand women match?

There will be no LIVE telecast of the match on TV.

Where to watch India women vs New Zealand women online for free?

The match will be LIVE streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

India Women Probable XI: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Sabbhineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

New Zealand Women Probable XI: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Katey Martin (w), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe.

Squads:

New Zealand Women Squad: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin (w), Amelia Kerr, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Fran Jonas, Rosemary Mair, Lauren Down, Frances Mackay

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (w), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Renuka Singh, Ekta Bisht, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Taniya Bhatia, Simran Bahadur