IND vs NZ Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to watch India vs New Zealand Super 12 Match Online

In recent years, the ability to bounce back from a crushing loss has been India's in-trend thing. Take up 36 all out in Adelaide, the first Test loss to England in Chennai or innings defeat at Leeds, India have shown a penchant for bouncing back strongly. Come Sunday, that bounce-back ability will be put to a stern test when the 2007 champions face New Zealand in a crucial Group 2 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai.

At what time does India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on October 30 (Saturday).

How do I watch live streaming of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

You can watch India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match on the Star Sports network.

What are the squads for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

India Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper) and Rahul Chahar.

New Zealand Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wicket-keeper), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson and Todd Astle.