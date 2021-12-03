India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Score Updates: Toss further delayed; Ishant, Rahane, Jadeja ruled out

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER @BLACKCAPS Toss further delayed at Wankhede; Ishant, Rahane, Jadeja have ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates 2nd Test

Toss delayed due to wet outfield. Next inspection to take place at 10:30 AM.

@ 9:30 AM: Big blow for India as Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the Mumbai Test.

As per reports, there is a possibility that Kane Williamson won't play today due to his tennis-elbow problem.

@8:32 AM: Team India have arrived at Wankhede Stadium for the second Test against New Zealand.

Preview: Test cricket returns to Wankhede after 2016 as India, New Zealand face off in 2nd Test

The iconic Wankhede Stadium, which has hosted several high-profile matches, including the 2011 ODI World Cup final, will host a Test after almost five years when India take on New Zealand in the second match of the series.

The last Test, which the South Mumbai ground hosted was against England from December 8-12, 2016 against England, which the hosts won by an innings and 36 runs.

Last time, when India played here, skipper Virat Kohli has scored a monumental 235, so come Friday it remains to be seen where the skipper, who had taken a break for the first test, can score another daddy hundred, which has been missing for the past two years.

Squads:

India Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell(w), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell