India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Score Day 2, IND vs NZ Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Iyer eyes maiden Test ton

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja hit brilliant half-centuries to put India in a strong position in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand at Green Park in Kanpur.

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Live Score Day 2, IND vs NZ Day 2 Live Cricket Score Updates: Iyer eyes maiden Test ton

Debutant Shreyas Iyer was guts, aggression and flair rolled into one during an unbeaten knock of 75, which was nothing short of a baptism by fire, as India ended on 258 for four on the first day of the opening Test against New Zealand here on Thursday. On a pitch that had variable bounce and didn't offer enough pace off it, Iyer put his best foot forward while facing 136 balls, hitting seven boundaries and two sixes on his very first day in office in the longest format.