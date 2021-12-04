Live Score India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Updates from Mumbai: Mayank, Axar steady India

Follow us on Image Source : AP NEWSROOM (PHOTOS) India's Mayank Agarwal plays shot during the day one of second test cricket match against New Zealand in Mumbai

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score Updates 2nd Test, Day 2

Hello and welcome to India TV's LIVE Coverage of the second Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India 252/6 in 82 overs: Axar Patel and Mayank Agarwal batting sensibly and keeping the scoreboard ticking. The duo is rotating the strike and aggregating runs on the board. Nine runs gathered from the last five overs.

India 241/6 in 77 overs: The new batter Axar Patel is settling in and consolidating India's innings alongside Mayank Agarwal. The two are carefully tackling spin after India lost two crucial wickets of Saha and Ashwin soon at the start of play on Day 2. 17 runs gathered from the last five overs.

India 224/6 in 72 overs: 2 WICKETS! Ajaz Patel strikes twice in successive deliveries. First, he sends Saha to pavilion in an lbw. The delivery skid through, struck low on the pads and defined Saha's way to the pavilion. Next he castled Ashwin who had just walked the crease. The slowed delivery accompanied with quite some turn castles Ashwin and beats the off-stump. AJAZ gets 6 WICKETS! Overall, three runs from the over.

India 221/4 in 71 overs: Maiden over to start the proceedings on Day 2. Southee getting a bit of swing.

Saha on strike. Southee opens the attack with the ball for New Zealand on Day 2 of Mumbai Test.

@9:30 AM:

@9:15 AM: Huddle Talk

Day 2 Session Timings: (Source Twitter @BCCI)

Session 1: 9:30 AM-11:30 AM

Lunch: 11:30 AM - 12:10 PM

Session 2: 12:10 PM -14:40 PM

Tea Time: 02:40 PM - 03:00 PM

Session 3: 03:00 PM - 05: 00 PM

98 Overs for the day 2

If 98 Overs are not bowled, it can be extended to 05:30 PM.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Match Report: Mayank hammers century, India score 221/4

Under pressure to prove his worth, Mayank Agarwal made the best statement possible with a superb hundred as India recovered from a sudden top-order collapse to reach 221 for 4 in two extended opening day sessions against New Zealand in the second Test here on Friday.

Agarwal (120 batting, 246 balls), who is all but certain to sit out once Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul come back during the next series (if South Africa then away, if West Indies then home), added to a happy headache for coach Rahul Dravid, on a day when vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane had to be "dropped" because of a hamstring niggle.

Worse, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli failed to trouble the scorers and it was a hundred that came under pressure with India being 80 for 3 and 160 for 4 at different stages of the game. Had the Indian team management been forced to play Rahane, the axe was likely to fall on Agarwal and it's never a great feeling to go out there in such a situation.

He was jittery to begin with as a streaky boundary through slips came early on but once he marched down the track to loft Ajaz Patel (29-10-73-4) for a straight six, his nerves had all but vanished. The boundaries --- 14 in all and four sixes, all off Patel showed his class as he got his fourth hundred in Tests.