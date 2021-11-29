IND vs NZ Live Score 1st Test, Day 5 Live Match Updates: New Zealand need 280 runs to win Kanpur Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP NEWSROOM (PHOTOS) New Zealand's batsman Tom Latham dives as he finishes a run during the day four of their first test cricket match with India in Kanpur

IND vs NZ Live Score 1st Test, Day 5 Live Match Updates

@9:08 AM: A closer look at Green Park's turf on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test in Kanpur.

@8:50 AM: Indian players engage in huddle talk before the start of Day's 5 play in Kanpur.

IND vs NZ 1st Test Day 4: New Zealand 4/1 at stumps, need 280 runs to win Kanpur Test

Debutant Shreyas Iyer showed his ice-cool temperament under pressure to stand tall with a fine half-century which placed India in a commanding position as they set up a stiff victory target of 284 for New Zealand on the fourth day of the opening Test here on Sunday.

India declared at 234 for 7 for an overall lead of 283 and gave the Black Caps four tricky overs to face under fading light during which they managed four runs and lost opener Will Young to Ravichandran Ashwin.

With that scalp, Ashwin became the joint third-highest wicket-taker in Indian cricket with Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets).

The highest ever fourth-innings chase by a visiting team in India is 276 by Viv Richards' West Indies against the Dilip Vengsarkar-led India in 1987 at the Feroz Shah Kotla, which placed statistics on the home team's side.