India vs New Zealand, 5th T20I Pitch Report, how will surface in Hamilton play?

The stage is set for the fifth and final T20I of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand. The two sides meet at Seddon Park in Hamilton for the clash on November 1st, and both sides will look to put in a good showing. It is worth noting that the Indian team has already won the series but will still look to register a win in the upcoming game and play some good cricket.

The Men in Blue have been in good form in the series, having won the first three games of the series and putting in some brilliant showings. The side lost their first game of the series when they took on New Zealand in the fourth T20I in Auckland as Glenn Phillips’ century and Duffy’s brilliance with the ball saw NZ register a brilliant win.

With the two sides set to take on each other at Seddon Park in Hamilton, many fans will be wondering how the pitch at the venue will be faring as the two teams lock horns. Having lost the last game of the series, the Indian team will be hoping to improve, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the clash.

Seddon Park International Stadium pitch report

The surface at Seddon Park in Hamilton is one that is preferred by the batters. A generally flat surface, a high-scoring surface could be in action at the venue, and another high total can be anticipated from the sides. Opting to bat first after winning the toss and posting a huge total on the board could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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