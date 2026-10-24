India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Pitch Report, how will surface in Christchurch play?

India and New Zealand are all set to continue their ongoing series against each other. The two sides are slated to meet each other in the second T20I of the series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch once more on October 24th. The two sides will hope to put in a good showing in the clash.

It is worth noting that the series began on a positive note for the Indian team. The teams met in Christchurch for the first T20I of the series as well, and it was the Indian team that managed to come out on top in the game.

The clash saw the Men in Blue come in to bowl first after winning the toss. New Zealand put forth a marvellous performance with the bat and amassed 225 runs to their name in the first innings after some brilliant performances by Glenn Phillips and Finn Allen.

Chasing down the target, India saw opener Sanju Samson amass 67 runs in 33 deliveries, with Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir scoring 42 runs each, as the visitors won the game by four wickets and took the lead in the series. They will hope for a similar showing as the two sides meet in Christchurch for the second T20I.

Christchurch International Stadium pitch report

The surface at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is one that is preferred by the bowlers. A pacer-friendly pitch could be prepared, as has been the tradition at the venue, and similar conditions can be expected once more as the two sides lock horns. Opting to bowl first and limiting the side to a subpar total could be the way to go on such a pitch. However, the surface in the first T20I turned out to be more batter-friendly than expected, and a similar pitch could be in play once more.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube,Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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