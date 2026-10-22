India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Pitch Report, how will surface in Christchurch play?

The stage is set for the beginning of the multi-format series between India and New Zealand. The two sides are slated to meet for the first T20I of the series at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch, on October 22nd. It is worth noting that the two sides will meet across five T20Is, five ODIs, and two Test matches for the duration of the series, and both sides will hope to play some good cricket.

Taking on New Zealand on their home turf could prove to be quite a challenge for India, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the upcoming game. Notably, the Men in Blue will be coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 series draw against the West Indies.

The side will need to build their confidence if they are looking to register a positive result against the Black Caps as well. Ahead of the game, many fans will be wondering how the pitch will behave when India takes on New Zealand in the first T20I of the series in Christchurch. It could be interesting to see which side comes out on top as both India and New Zealand look to get off to a good start to the series.

Christchurch International Stadium pitch report

The surface at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch is one that is preferred by the bowlers. A pacer-friendly pitch could be prepared, as has been the tradition at the venue, and similar conditions can be expected once more as the two sides lock horns. Opting to bowl first and limiting the side to a subpar total could be the way to go on such a pitch.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube,Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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