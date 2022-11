Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st ODI. After registering a 1-0 win in the T20I series, both the teams now move to the ODI setup. The countdown to the 50-over World Cup in 2023 has probably begun. Both India and New Zealand will want to start their preparations on a high note. The Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan features a young side. On the other hand, Kane Williamson's New Zealand will also miss the services of Martin Guptill, Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi. But there is still plenty to play. So grab your seats and some breakfast as I Varun Malik along with Jishu Bhattacharya take you to this 1st ODI.