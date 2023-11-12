Sunday, November 12, 2023
     
  India vs Netherlands Live Score: Rohit's IND look for perfect nine with Dutch aiming for high end
India vs Netherlands Live Score: The Indian Cricket team lock horns with the Netherlands side in the final group stage match in World Cup 2023 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Follow for all the latest updates on the match.

Written By : Sumeet Kavthale, Varun Malik
New Delhi
Updated on: November 12, 2023 13:28 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Netherlands.

India vs Netherlands Live Score: Roaring with 8 wins on their back, Rohit Sharma's India look to make it 9-0 in the group stage in World Cup 2023. A special Diwali festival will become more sparkling if the Indian team ends the group stage on an unbeaten run before their fight for the ultimate glory walks into the knockouts. It's the Netherlands today, who will give it their all to stop the Indian brigade from reigning supreme in the league phase at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Follow for the Latest updates.

Live updates :India vs Netherlands Latest Updates

  • Nov 12, 2023 1:28 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Toss coming!!

    Toss coming up folks. We are little away and the captains are eager to come to the pitch.

  • Nov 12, 2023 1:19 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Indian team in huddle

    The Indian team was seen in a huddle at the ground. Coach Rahul Dravid was having a chat with the players and it looked very cool and relaxed out there. 

  • Nov 12, 2023 1:10 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    India's Probable XI

    Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • Nov 12, 2023 1:02 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Will there be changes?

    India are going with the same team since four matches in the tournament. There have been no changes. Dravid hinted there might not be any in the Netherlands game too.

  • Nov 12, 2023 12:37 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Records Rohit, Kohli can achieve

    Two big fishes Kohli and Rohit are gunning for some records. While Kohli needs one century for a historic landmark, Rohit's six-hitting feast presents many records to him. More on this

  • Nov 12, 2023 12:27 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    It's Diwali game

    Hello, and a happy Diwali to all of you. It's the final league stage game of the tournament and the hosts are up against an impressive Netherlands side in Bengaluru. It's India's 9th game and they look to make it 9-0 in the league phase before the semifinals drama begins. I am Varun Malik and will be joined by Sumeet for this game. Stay tuned!

