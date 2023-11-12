India vs Netherlands Live Score: Rohit's IND look for perfect nine with Dutch aiming for high-end

India vs Netherlands Live Score: Rohit's IND look for perfect nine with Dutch aiming for high-endIndia vs Netherlands Live Score: Roaring with 8 wins on their back, Rohit Sharma's India look to make it 9-0 in the group stage in World Cup 2023. A special Diwali festival will become more sparkling if the Indian team ends the group stage on an unbeaten run before their fight for the ultimate glory walks into the knockouts. It's the Netherlands today, who will give it their all to stop the Indian brigade from reigning supreme in the league phase at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Follow for the Latest updates.