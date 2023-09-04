India vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma's IND look to seal Super Four berth for another clash vs PAK

India vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma's IND look to seal Super Four berth for another clash vs PAKIndia vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup: India take on Nepal in their second match of Asia Cup 2023. The Men in Blue are still not confirmed of a Super Four entry but are at the door of it. Rohit Sharma's men just need to avoid a loss. But there will be some other concerns for the team. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will look to come among runs after a poor outing in the Pakistan game. Meanwhile, Nepal will be up against India for the first time in International Cricket and will look to make this outing memorable. Follow for all the latest updates of the match.