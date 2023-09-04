Monday, September 04, 2023
     
  India vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma's IND look to seal Super Four berth for another clash vs PAK
India vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup: India look to confirm their place into the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup. Pakistan have already qualified for the last four, while India are keen to be next from Group A. Follow for the Latest updates.

India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: September 04, 2023 13:49 IST
India face Nepal
Image Source : INDIA TV India face Nepal

India vs Nepal Live Score Asia Cup: India take on Nepal in their second match of Asia Cup 2023. The Men in Blue are still not confirmed of a Super Four entry but are at the door of it. Rohit Sharma's men just need to avoid a loss. But there will be some other concerns for the team. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill will look to come among runs after a poor outing in the Pakistan game. Meanwhile, Nepal will be up against India for the first time in International Cricket and will look to make this outing memorable. Follow for all the latest updates of the match.

  Sep 04, 2023 1:49 PM (IST)

    Welcome!!!!

    Hello and Welcome to the live blog of India vs Nepal encounter in Asia Cup 2023. India need to win this match to qualify for Super Fours. With weather around, even as washout is enough for India to make it through. Jasprit Bumrah is not available and Shami is likely to replace him in the playing XI. Stay tuned for the toss and more updates....

