India vs Namibia Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: How to Watch IND vs NAM  Super 12 Match Online

Outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli , who will lead the country for one last time in the shortest format, would aim to finish India's underwhelming T20 World Cup campaign on a positive note with a victory over Namibia in the team's final Super 12 match on Monday. Around 6:30 pm, New Zealand hit the winning runs against Afghanistan much to the disappointment of the Indian fans, who were hoping against hope that a miracle will happen under the blazing afternoon sun at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

At what time does India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match start?

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match will take place on November 8 (Monday).

What are the squads for India vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

India Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravichandran Ashwin

Namibia Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo

It will remain sunny throughout the day with temperatures hovering between 27-36 degree celsius. Strong winds are expected -- particularly during the afternoon with speeds likely to go past 23 km/h.

You can watch the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 game India vs Namibia Live Online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.