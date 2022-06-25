India vs Leicestershire: Virat Kohli smashes 67, India lead by 366 runs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kohli and Pujara in action

Virat Kohli bounced back after his poor performance in this year's IPL. He showed his class and hit a brilliant 67 off 98 balls. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja also scored half-centuries and helped India to finish their second innings on 364/7 against Leicestershire on day three of their warm-up match.

Chesteshwar Pujara could only manage 22 of 53 balls with the help of three fours. Pujara batted for both sides. He was out for a duck in Leicestershire's first innings on Friday.

Jadeja was also out for a duck off Navdeep Saini early in the Indian second innings but came back later to bat again as it is just a practice match.

Pacer Navdeep Saini one among the four Indian players to turn out for Leicestershire scalped three wickets for the county side.

Another Indian player Kamlesh Nagarkoti also chipped in with two wickets, while R Sai Kishore and Will Davis took a wicket each.

Indians still lead Leicestershire by 366 runs at stumps with a day's play remaining in the match.

Earlier, Saini, who picked up Shubman Gill's wicket on the second day, dismissed well-set Srikar Bharat and Jadeja in a span of three deliveries to reduce India to 118/4.

But it was Hanuma Vihari who was the first to depart, after adding just 11 runs to his overnight score, off the bowling of Will Davis.

Seventeen runs later, Saini struck twin blows in an over in the form of Bharat and Jadeja.

Nagarkoti accounted for Iyer and Shardul Thakur in a span of seven overs.

Pujara didn't help his cause as he was stumped by Sam Bates off Sai Kishore.

Kohli was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, while Iyer was the last batter to be dismissed by Nagarkoti.

Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami, and Umesh Yadav are yet to bat.

