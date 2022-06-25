India vs Leicestershire: Virat Kohli roars back to form with fifty, answers critics in style

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli hits fifty in warm-up match

Virat Kohli answered his critics in style in the ongoing warm-up match between India and Leicestershire.

The former Team India skipper was rested for South Africa vs India T20I series. He was seen off-coloured in the 15th edition of IPL this year. From his ducks to his choice of shots, every aspect of his form was criticized. But he bounced back brilliantly by crossing a 50-run-mark in 69 balls which included 2 sixes and four boundaries.

Interestingly, the number of live viewers shot up to 91,000 when Kohli hit his half-century. And this is the highest so far in the warm-up match.

Kohli however was dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah after scoring 67 runs from 98 deliveries.

India is all set to take on England for the fifth and final Test match at Edgbaston starting 1st July. They will also play three ODIs and three T20Is. Before that, India will also play a 2-match T20I series against Ireland on 26th June and 28th June.

Full squads for the upcoming matches are as follows:

India squad for Ireland T20I series: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

India’s squad for fifth and rescheduled Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)

India's squad for ODIs and T20Is vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.