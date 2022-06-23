LIVE India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Latest Updates: When & Where to watch in India? Live Streaming Detail

LIVE India vs Leicestershire Live Score, Latest Updates: Rohit, Kohli in focus in warm-up matchLeicestershire vs India Warm-up Match:
When and Where to Watch
BCCI and Leicestershire official Twitter handles will provide timely updates. However, there is no TV telecast
When will India vs Leicestershire Tour warm-up match be played?
The India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will be played from June 23 to 26.
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav
Leicestershire Squad: Samuel Evans(c), Rehan Ahmed, Samuel Bates(w), Nathan Bowley, Will Davis, Joey Evison, Louis Kimber, Abidine Sakande, Roman Walker, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna
What time in India will the India vs Leicestershire warm-up Tour match start?
The India vs Leicestershire warm-up Tour match will start at 3:00 PM IST.
Where will the India vs Leicestershire warm-up Tour match will be played?
The India vs Leicestershire warm-up Tour match will be played at the Grace Road, Leicester
Which Indian TV channels will broadcast India vs Leicestershire Tour match?
There is no telecast of India vs Leicestershire warm-up match
Who will live stream the India vs Leicestershire Tour match?
The India vs Leicestershire warm-up match will be Live Streamed live on Leicestershire County Cricket Club’s YouTube channel.