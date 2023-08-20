India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: From Pitch report to records, all you need to know The Village, Malahide

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Pitch report

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I: After securing a close two-run win on the DLS method in the first T20I, Jasprit Bumrah's Indian Cricket team looks to clinch the series against Ireland. The Men in Blue managed to stay ahead of the DLS par score in the first T20I after being brought to 47/2 in a rain-affected game. The second T20I is also slated to be held at the same venue of in Malahide - The Village.

Indian bowler Ravi Bishnoi is not considering Ireland any small or weak as he stated that anything can change in one over. He also cited the example of Craig Young over, which brought Ireland back into reckoning. However, a solid Ruturaj Gaikwad and newcomer Sanju Samson helped India to the course of a win.

India vs Ireland 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The first T20I was held at The Village itself. There was help for the bowlers with overcast conditions at the top. There was greenery on the surface and the ball did move. However, if a batter gets set, scoring becomes easy. The average first innings score here is 161.

Batting first can be a tricky thing to do. Out of the 17 T20Is played at the venue, teams defending have lost 10 matches and won seven.

The Village, Malahide Numbers Game

Total T20 Matches - 22

Matches won batting first - 8

Matches won bowling first - 14

Average 1st Inns total - 151

Average 2nd Inns total - 133

Highest score recorded - 252/3 (20 Ov) by SCO vs NED

Lowest score recorded - 70/10 (12.3 Ov) by IRE vs IND

Highest score chased - 194/6 (17.4 Ov) by IRE vs SCO

Lowest score defended - 129/8 (20 Ov) by HK vs IRE

Ireland Squad:

Paul Stirling (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Craig Young, Josh Little, Ben White, Theo van Woerkom, Gareth Delany, Ross Adair

India Squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah (c), Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan

Latest Cricket News