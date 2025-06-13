India vs India A Live: When and where to watch India vs India A Intra-Squad match live on TV and streaming? The Indian team is all set to take on India in an intra-squad match from June 13 ahead of the start of the upcoming tour of England, let us have a look at the where to watch details of the upcoming clash between the two sides.

New Delhi:

Team India is all set to take on England in a five-game Test series. Led by Shubman Gill, India will be touring England as they kick off the new World Test Championship cycle. The tour is set to start from June 20, and ahead of the first Test, India will take on India A in an intra-squad match.

Both sides will lock horns at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham, from June 13 in hopes of getting better ready for the conditions as they look to put in a good show against England. It is worth noting that India will be led by Shubman Gill with Rishabh Pant as his deputy, and on the other hand, India A will be led by Abhimanyu Easwaran with Dhruv Jurel as the team’s vice captain. With the England tour set to kick off from June 20, the players will be looking to give it their all in the intra-squad game to better prepare themselves for the series.

When and where to watch India vs India A live on TV and OTT?

With the clash approaching, many have been wondering where they can watch the game between India and India A. Much to the fans’ displeasure, the Intra Squad match will not be telecast or live-streamed anywhere, as India has opted to conduct the game behind closed doors.

India vs India A Squads

India A: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (VC) (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sarfaraz Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harsh Dubey.

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC & WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Also Read: