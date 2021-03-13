IND vs ENG: Washington Sundar, Jonny Bairstow engage in heated argument during 1st T20I

Image Source : TWITTER/IM_MAQBOOL Washington Sundar and Jonny Bairstow engaged in a heated exchange during the first T20I between India and England in Ahmedabad.

Washington Sundar and Jonny Bairstow engaged in a heated conversation during the first T20I between India and England on Friday.

The incident took place in the 14th over of the match, when Dawid Malan chipped a delivery from Sundar and the latter went for a catch off his delivery.

However, before he could reach the ball, it hit Bairstow in the helmet as the English batsman tried to get back to his crease. Sundar wasn't particularly pleased with this and let out a scream, as Bairstow turned and the duo argued.

On-field umpire Nitin Menon interfered between the two to put the argument to rest.

Watch:

England outclassed India in the first T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium, securing an 8-wicket victory over the hosts. Jofra Archer shined with the ball, taking three wickets in the innings as the Indian batsman looked rusty on their return to the shortest format of the game.

In the run-chase, Jason Roy top-scored for England with 49, while Jos Buttler (28), Dawid Malan (24*) and Jonny Bairstow (26*) all looked impressive to lead England to a big win.

The second T20I will take place at the same venue on March 14.