IND vs ENG: VVS Laxman explains reasons behind KL Rahul's struggles in T20I series

India's opening batsman KL Rahul has been struggling for runs in the T20I series against England. In the three T20Is so far, Rahul registered scores of 1, 0 and 0.

There have been significant concerns over the opener's form but Indian captain Virat Kohli, as well as batting coach Vikram Rathour have insisted that Rahul remains an important part of the T20I side.

The opener was also a part of the Test team throughout the tour of Australia and the home series against England, but didn't make a single appearance. He played his first match in over three months in the T20I series against England.

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman has now talked about Rahul's struggles, and said that his technique might be at fault for his failures.

“He [Rahul] will have to play because he has not played much international cricket. He is not a regular member in Test matches now. But KL Rahul will be disappointed the way he got out in all three innings,” said Laxman on Star Sports.

“If we talk or think about KL Rahul's batting, he is a technically correct batsman. He has scored centuries in Test cricket as well but the way both his feet are on the crease and the bat away from the body because of which a gap is seen between bat and pad,” the former Indian cricketer pointed.

He added that Rahul's self-confidence may also be low.

“So somewhere or the other I feel the self-confidence and rhythm that is generally seen in KL Rahul's batting is not seen at all. His confidence level is low, so if you leave him out at this point, it will be a big setback for him,” said Laxman.