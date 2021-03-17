IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli lashes out at Shardul Thakur for sloppy fielding during 3rd T20I

Image Source : TWITTER SCREENSHOT Indian captain Virat Kohli wasn't pleased with Shardul Thakur for his lazy fielding effort during the 3rd T20I against England.

Indian captain Virat Kohli lost his cool on Shardul Thakur during the third T20I against England after the latter's sloppiness on the field cost the hosts an extra run.

In the 12th over of the innings, Jonny Bairstow nudged the ball from Yuzvendra Chahal towards the leg-side, and Thakur was slow to react as he reached the ball. When he eventually did, the throw from the Indian bowler was directionless as it didn't reach either of the ends.

Instead, the ball traveled to the cover, allowing Bairstow and Jos Buttler to easily run a two.

Kohli wasn't particularly pleased with the sloppiness from Thakur and let his frustration show.

Watch:

England bowlers' early strikes and tight bowling in the initial phase of the Indian innings followed by opener Buttler's unbeaten 83 led their team to a crushing eight-wicket win in the third T20I.

With the victory, England took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The first six overs turned out to be the difference in the match. India could make just 24 for three in the powerplay stage whereas England cruised to 57/1 thanks to Buttler's strokeplay.

India skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten 77 (46 balls, 8x4s, 4x6s) remained the only silver lining in the Indian innings as he helped the side reach 156/6 in 20 overs.