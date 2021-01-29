Friday, January 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli in line to break MS Dhoni's captaincy record in England Test series

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli in line to break MS Dhoni's captaincy record in England Test series

Virat Kohli has a chance to overtake former Indian captain MS Dhoni in the upcoming Test series against England.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 29, 2021 13:57 IST
virat kohli, virat kohli india, virat kohli england, india vs england, ind vs eng, ms dhoni, india v
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Virat Kohli has a chance to overtake former Indian captain MS Dhoni in the upcoming Test series against England.

The Indian team is preparing for the upcoming Test series against England, which will mark the return of international cricket to India after more than a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The side is high on spirits after returning from a 2-1 Test series triumph in Australia, where a injury-hit Indian team defied all odds to beat the hosts.

Virat Kohli, who returned to India after the first of four-Test series against Australia, has rejoined the side for the England Tests as captain. And he has a chance to overtake former Indian captain MS Dhoni in the upcoming series.

Related Stories

Under Kohli's captaincy, India have won 20 Test matches so far in India, while Dhoni holds the record for most wins as captain on Indian soil (21). With two more victories, Kohli will become the most successful Indian captain at home.

Here's a list of Indian captains with most wins in India (descending order):

  1. MS Dhoni - 21 wins
  2. Virat Kohli - 20 wins
  3. Mohammed Azharuddin - 13 wins
  4. Sourav Ganguly - 10 wins

Virat Kohli is already level with MS Dhoni in terms of most Test series wins in India. 

The Test series between India and England begins on February 5 in Chennai. The Tamil Nadu capital will host the first two Tests of the series, while the renovated Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to the remaining two matches.

The third Test of the series will be a Day/Night match. The four-Test series will be followed by a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News