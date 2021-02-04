IND vs ENG | If India lose 1st Test, people will ask whether Rahane should've stayed in charge: Nasser Hussain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Nasser Hussain believes that things could change in Team India if England manages to beat India in the first match of the series.

Team India will return to action on Friday when it takes on England in the first of four-match Test series in Chennai. The series will mark the return of international cricket to India for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to sporting action across the globe.

Last month, India secured an incredible series victory over Australia Down Under in the four-Test series, coming from 0-1 down to beat the hosts 2-1. Ajinkya Rahane captained the side to a historic comeback, leading India to wins in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Virat Kohli, who left the side after the loss in the first Test to attend the birth of his first child, has since returned to the team and will assume the leadership role for England Tests. However, former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that things could change if England manages to beat India in the first match of the series.

"What I would say is something that was unthinkable just a couple of months ago — Kohli one day being replaced as captain is a possibility now," Hussain wrote for the Daily Mail.

"And if the first Test in Chennai doesn’t go well for India — and that’s a massive ‘if’ — the whole country will be asking whether Rahane should have stayed in charge.

"That’s why England must start well. If India bully them in this first Test and go 1-0 up, everything will be forgotten and Kohli will be the king again.

"But if Joe Root can put some doubt in India minds, then this series could suddenly become very interesting."

India need to beat England by a margin of 2-1 or more (2-0, 3-1, 3-0, 4-0) to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship. New Zealand have already qualified for the final at Lord's.