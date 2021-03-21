Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A quick peek into template for T20 World Cup? Five takeaways from India's series win over England

Be it Tests or T20Is, Team India has made it a habit for comebacks. After facing a heavy defeat (by 8 wickets) in the first T20I, Virat Kohli’s men made a remarkable turnaround to beat the visitors 3-2 in the five-match series. On Saturday, India produced a stellar all-round display, registering their highest-ever T20I score against England (224/2) before restricting Eoin Morgan’s side on 188/8 in 20 overs.

Moreover, the final two T20Is saw India winning the match batting first, which has otherwise remained a monkey on their back ever since Virat Kohli took over as captain. One of the key factors behind the turnaround in India’s fortunes was the much-awaited arrival of Suryakumar Yadav at number three. Along with Suryakumar, youngster Ishan Kishan also made a fiery debut in the series, while seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar announced his comeback in style, too.

In the year of T20 World Cup at home, a win such as this against the World No.1 T20I side is significant, as it also provided a quick peek into India’s template for the marquee tournament. We take a look at five takeaways from India’s victory against England:

Surya, Ishan fiery debuts

It took time, but Suryakumar Yadav set the stage alight when he finally got the opportunity. His debut T20I saw Suryakumar waiting for a turn which never came, but when he finally did arrive, ‘SKY’ stole the show.

Suryakumar Yadav showed that he has the potential to revolutionize India’s batting approach in the shortest format of the game. An almost perfect blend of the calm and the unorthodox, Yadav slammed 31-ball 57 in his first international innings. In the fifth T20I, he scored 32 off 17.

His Mumbai Indians teammate Ishan Kishan was one of the reasons behind Suryakumar’s endless wait for a chance to bat in the 2nd T20I. Ishan scored at an S/R of 175 for his 56-run knock as he opened with KL Rahul, steering India to victory with more than two overs remaining.

The return of Bhuvneshwar

At one point, it almost seemed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s tryst with injuries was only meant for further extensions. He last played for India in T20Is in December 2019 against West Indies before being diagnosed with sports hernia. In the 2020 Indian Premier League, he was ruled out after four matches with another injury, and many feared that he won’t take part in the next edition as well.

But Kumar returned, and how.

The 31-year-old pacer took four wickets in five matches, which may not seem very impressive at first look unless one is provided with context. With an economy rate of merely 6.39, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the most economical bowler of the series. Keeping the batsmen quiet and build pressure has been Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s redeeming qualities throughout his career, and in the final T20I, it proved a decisive factor.

In a match that saw 412 runs being scored in 40 overs (10.3 RPO), Bhuvneshwar ended with figures of 2/15 (3.6 RPO). His varying line and length, and change in pace had the English batsmen second-guessing against him on almost all occasions.

Welcome back, Hardik the bowler!

Hardik Pandya bowled with the new ball in the final two T20Is of the series and turn out a key asset for the side, thanks to a fine-tuned action and increase in pace. Pandya clocked over 140 kp/h on a few occasions, but it was his slower delivery that proved lethal in India’s victories.

The Indian all-rounder returned as the second-most economical bowler in the series (6.94), producing a match-winning performance in the fourth T20I when he gave only 16 runs in four overs, taking two wickets.

With the bat, Hardik did struggle a bit against good pace, but redeemed for the lack of runs in the final T20I when he remained unbeaten on 39 off 17 deliveries.

Virat as opener – a look into the future?

Maybe we are looking too much into it. Maybe we are not.

But it was a move that served India well in the deciding T20I of the series. With KL Rahul’s struggles with the bat seeing no end, captain Kohli decided to push himself up as an opener to ensure Suryakumar remains at three. India eventually achieved its highest powerplay score in the series (60/0 in 6 overs), as Kohli’s strike-rotation allowed Rohit to go berserk on the bowlers. Kohli eventually remained unbeaten on 80 off 52 deliveries.

There is no doubt on KL Rahul’s ability, of course. Rohit insisted in the post-match press conference that Rahul’s place is not in danger. As an opener, however, Kohli has provided India with another rewarding option to go back to.

Bench strength, quite some strength!

It has become the phrase of the season for the Indian team. It all began in the tour Down Under last year, when India’s bench strength ably replaced the first-team to beat Australia in the Test series. Against England at home, it continued to work wonders on the field, steering India’s 3-1 comeback victory after the loss in the first Test.

And the bench strength has shined again for India in the T20I series. In the absence of first-choice bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, coupled with Yuzvendra Chahal’s struggles, the likes of Rahul Chahar and Shardul Thakur stepped up. The latter ended up as the highest wicket-taker of the series and stamped his authority with match-winning spells – particularly in the fourth T20I when he removed the dangerous Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan in a single over to bring India back in the game.