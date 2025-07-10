India vs England Live: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test live on TV and streaming? The much-awaited third Test of the five-match series between India and England will commence today at the iconic Lord's cricket ground in London. The series is currently locked at 1-1 with England winning the Headingley Test and then India hitting back at Edgbaston. Here are live streaming details:

London:

India and England will lock horns today in the third Test of the five-match series at Lord's. The series is currently locked at 1-1 with India fighting back at Edgbaston, winning the second Test by a huge margin of 336 runs, which is also their biggest win ever in Tests away from home.

The visitors have also been boosted with the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who will most likely replace Prasidh Krishna in the playing XI. It remains to be seen if India will make any more changes to their line-up with the surface likely to help the fast bowlers a lot more compared to the first two Test matches.

Meanwhile, England have already announced their playing XI and Jofra Archer is set to make his comeback to the Test format after more than four years. Interestingly, the hosts have not included Gus Atkinson despite being available for selection, even as Josh Tongue has been left out of the XI for Archer.

When will the India vs England 3rd Test start today?

The third Test match between India and England at Lord's will commence at 3:30 PM IST. The action will go on till 10:30 PM IST and play can be extended till 11 PM IST if the overs are not completed which if often the case these days. In fact, despite an additional 30 minutes, around 85 overs are only bowled and not 90.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd Test live on TV and streaming?

The India vs England third Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. However, the live streaming of this Test match will be available on JioHotstar for free in India.

Squads

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Sai Sudharsan, Arshdeep Singh, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue, Sam James Cook, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell

