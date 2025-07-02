India vs England Live: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 2nd Test live on TV and streaming? The second Test between England and India is all set to get underway today at Edgbaston in Birmingham. It is one of the iconic venues in England and the home team boasts a brilliant record as well. India will have to defy history to level the series. Here's where you can watch live action:

Birmingham:

India and England are set to lock horns at Edgbaston in Birmingham today in the second Test of the five-match series. The hosts are leading 1-0, having won the opening Test at Headingley. Team India will be eager to level the series, with Jasprit Bumrah most likely to sit out in this encounter to manage his workload.

Meanwhile, England have announced their playing XI as they have not made any changes to their combination from the first Test. Jofra Archer's wait to return to Test cricket has been extended for a few more days but he will remain with the squad to get the vibe of the longest format.

As far as India are concerned, at least two changes are expected in their line-up with Jasprit Bumrah resting and Shardul Thakur being dropped. The visitors are also seriously considering playing two spinners with Washington Sundar expected to be preferred ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, more for his batting prowess. All eyes will be on India's playing XI as the toss is set to take place at 3 PM IST.

When will the India vs England 2nd Test start today?

The second Test match between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham will commence at 3:30 PM IST. The action will go on till 10:30 PM IST and extra 30 minutes will be added in case, overs are not completed which is often the case these days.

Where to watch IND vs ENG 2nd Test live on TV and streaming

The India vs England 2nd Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. However, the live streaming of the clash will be available on JioHotstar for free in India.

Squads

England Squad: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Jofra Archer, Sam James Cook, Jamie Overton

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel

Also Read