India vs England live streaming details, check when and where to watch matches on TV, online?

New Delhi:

India and England are all set to lock horns against each other in a five-match T20I series, as eyes are glued on the Men in Blue on how they can bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Ireland. The two-time defending champions were stunned by the Irish side, which failed to get out of the group stage of the recently concluded T20 World Cup. The England series will serve as a much sterner test for Shreyas Iyer and his men.

Eyes will also be on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and whether he makes his India debut or not. He was picked for the UK tour but did not play a single game in Ireland, and signs are there that he might have to warm the benches in England too. Shreyas had hinted the same during the pre-match press conference when he put his weight behind the T20 World Cup winners. "The players who have won the last World Cup definitely have an idea of how to play T20, and continuously they have been the main pillars of that format, so it's very important to back them," Shreyas said.

He kept his cards close to his chest on Sooryavanshi. "You never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment in terms of what we are going to do. This is very private. This is something that we discuss in the team. We can't let everyone know which combination we are going to play and let opponents know this is going to happen. He is a prodigy, and whenever he gets an opportunity to play, definitely, he will do a brilliant job," he said. Whether he debuts or not will be out when the captains speak at the toss. Ahead of all the action, here are the live streaming details of the opening T20I.

When will the India vs England 1st T20I match take place?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will begin on Wednesday, July 1.

At what time will the India vs England 1st T20I match begin?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Where is the India vs England 1st T20I match being played?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be played at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street.

Where can you watch the India vs England 1st T20I match in India?

The live telecast for the India vs England 1st T20I match will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India vs England 1st T20I match in India?

The live streaming for the India vs England 1st T20I match will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

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