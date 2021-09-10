Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Live Streaming England vs India 5th Test Day 1: Watch ENG vs IND 5th Test Live Online

After an eventful Thursday when a member of the Team India support staff tested COVID-19 positive, leading to a re-testing of Indian players where all returned a negative tests, the final match in Manchester was finally given a go-ahead. The Indian team remains on the cusp of history as it takes on England in the fifth Test at the Old Trafford. Leading 2-1 after four Tests, India have a chance to win their third Test in a series in England for the first time in history and their first ever in Manchester. India have played nine Test matches at Old Trafford and have lost four of them. Five have been drawn games. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming England vs India 5th Test Day 1 Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.