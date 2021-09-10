Live Streaming England vs India 5th Test Day 1: Watch ENG vs IND 5th Test Live Online

Live Streaming England vs India 5th Test Day 1: Watch ENG vs IND 5th Test Live OnlineENG vs IND Live: After an eventful Thursday when a member of the Team India support staff tested COVID-19 positive, leading to a re-testing of Indian players where all returned a negative tests, the final match in Manchester was finally given a go-ahead. The Indian team remains on the cusp of history as it takes on England in the fifth Test at the Old Trafford. Leading 2-1 after four Tests, India have a chance to win their third Test in a series in England for the first time in history and their first ever in Manchester. India have played nine Test matches at Old Trafford and have lost four of them. Five have been drawn games. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming England vs India 5th Test Day 1 Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.
At what time does England vs India 5th Test Day 1 start?
England vs India 5th Test Day 1 will start at 03:30 PM.
When is England vs India 5th Test Day 1?
England vs India 5th Test Day 1 will take place on September 10. (Friday)
How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India 5th Test Day 1?
You can watch England vs India 5th Test Day 1 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 5th Test Day 1?
You can watch England vs India 5th Test Day 1 on Sony Sports Network.
What are the squads for England vs India 5th Test?
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Shaw
England Squad: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jack Leach, Craig Overton, Daniel Lawrence, Sam Curran
