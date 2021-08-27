Live Streaming England vs India 3rd Test Day 3: Watch ENG vs IND Headingley Test Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming England vs India 3rd Test Day 3: Watch ENG vs IND Headingley Test Live Online on SonyLIVENG vs IND Live: India had backs to the wall despite making comeback by picking five wickets in the final session on the second day of the third Test as England, riding on captain Joe Root's 121, went to stumps at 423/8, 345 runs ahead. India were dismissed for 78 on the first day on Wednesday. Root's 23rd Test century was his third of this series and it helped England build on the opening partnership of 135. Both openers, Haseeb Hameed (68) and Rory Burns (61), couldn't go far after they resumed on the second day at 60 not out and 52 not out respectively. Dawid Malan (70) and Root added 139 for the third wicket. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England vs India 3rd Test Day 3 Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.
At what time does England vs India 3rd Test Day 3 start?
England vs India 3rd Test Day 3 will start at 03:30 PM.
When is England vs India 3rd Test Day 3?
England vs India 3rd Test Day 3 will take place on August 27. (Friday)
How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India 3rd Test Day 3?
You can watch England vs India 3rd Test Day 3 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 3rd Test Day 3?
You can watch England vs India 3rd Test Day 3 on Sony Sports Network.
What are the XIs for England vs India 3rd Test?
England XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
