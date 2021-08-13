England vs India Live Streaming 2nd Test Day 2: How to Watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live Online on SonyLIV

At what time does England vs India 2nd Test Day 2 start?

England vs India 2nd Test Day 2 will start at 03:30 PM.

When is England vs India 2nd Test Day 2?

England vs India 2nd Test Day 2 will take place on August 13. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India 2nd Test Day 2?

You can watch England vs India 2nd Test Day 2 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 2nd Test Day 2?

You can watch England vs India 2nd Test Day 2 on Sony Sports Network.

What are the XIs for England vs India 2nd Test?

England XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson

India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj