England vs India Live Streaming 2nd Test Day 2: How to Watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live Online on SonyLIV

England vs India Live Streaming 2nd Test Day 2: How to Watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live Online on SonyLIVENG vs IND Live: Opener K.L. Rahul (batting 127) showed enormous amounts of patience and determination as he scored his sixth Test century to help India end Day One of the second Test at Lord's strongly placed at 276/3. The visitors were put in by England. Rahul, who buckled down, faced 248 deliveries and hit 12 fours and a six as he shared century stands with fellow opener Rohit Sharma (83) and skipper Virat Kohli (42) to frustrate the English bowling attack which is missing some of the top bowlers like Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch England vs India Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX and Sony TEN.
At what time does England vs India 2nd Test Day 2 start?
England vs India 2nd Test Day 2 will start at 03:30 PM.
When is England vs India 2nd Test Day 2?
England vs India 2nd Test Day 2 will take place on August 13. (Friday)
How do I watch live streaming of the England vs India 2nd Test Day 2?
You can watch England vs India 2nd Test Day 2 live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.
Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 2nd Test Day 2?
You can watch England vs India 2nd Test Day 2 on Sony Sports Network.
What are the XIs for England vs India 2nd Test?
England XI: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Haseeb Hameed, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
