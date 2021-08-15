Sunday, August 15, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. LIVE Cricket Score England vs India 2nd Test Day 4: Follow Live Updates from Lord's

LIVE Cricket Score England vs India 2nd Test Day 4: Follow Live Updates from Lord's

England vs India 2nd Test Day 4: Follow ball-by-ball updates from ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 4 live on indiatvnews.com.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 15, 2021 14:20 IST
LIVE Cricket Score England vs India 2nd Test Day 4: Follow Live Updates from Lord's
Image Source : GETTY

LIVE Cricket Score England vs India 2nd Test Day 4: Follow Live Updates from Lord's

England vs India 2nd Test Day 4: Updates from London

ENG vs IND 2ND Test: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of England vs India 2nd Test Day 4 on indiatvnews.com. Captain Joe Root scored a fighting 180 not out -- his 22nd century and 11th score of 150-plus -- to help England make 391 in their first innings and gain a 27-run lead against India on the third day of the second Test at Lord's on Saturday. England, who were bowled out on the last ball of the day, batted for 128 overs to defy the Indian bowlers who at times looked clueless and bowled plenty of no-balls. Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking four wickets for 94 runs while Ishant Sharma chipped in with 3/69, including two off successive deliveries. Mohammed Shami, who took the last wicket, finished with two for 95.

 

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X