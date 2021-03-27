Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IND vs ENG | Roy, Bairstow have been pillar of our strength: Jos Buttler

England registered an emphatic six-wicket win over India in the second ODI of the three-match series, forcing the decider in the final match in Pune. Jonny Bairstow (124) and Ben Stokes (99) were among the key contributors to the side, whereas Jason Roy (55) too provided a brisk start to the English team in the 337-run chase.

As a result, the side chased down the target in merely 43.3 overs.

Jos Buttler, who led the side in the absence of captain Eoin Morgan, called the opening duo of Roy and Bairstow as the "pillar of our strength" in the England batting order.

"The way the guys came out and played, fantastically well and then the partnerships from the start made it a brilliant chase. Fantastic opening partnership again, they have been the pillar of our strength for a long period of time. They have been outstanding at the top of the order," Buttler said in teh post-match presentation.

"Delighted for Jonny to go on and reach the three-figures today and it was a top knock. That partnership with Ben Stokes was thrilling to watch. As a fellow player and as a fan to watch the fashion that they played, some of the strokes they took and the commitment to play in that way ... especially after the last game and some people talked about our way and we need to be started.

"Of course, we need to play smart at times but we always want to commit to that fashion that we play and the brand of cricket that we play as a side that served us so well for so long. It is very important that we continue when the conditions are suitable."

Buttler also heaped praise on the bowling attack, saying that the England spinners restricted the Indian batsmen in the middle overs.

"Delighted with the response of the guys. We put in a very good bowling performance to restrict India to that total. I am delighted that we continued to commit to the fashion we want to play our cricket. The guys in the middle overs did an exceptional job to restrict them at that stage when Rishabh Pant was going, that was a big wicket for us," Buttler said.

"They (spinners) bowled well in tandem, they are great friends and they enjoy to bowl together. Adil has been a brilliant wicket-taker and a partnership-breaker for us and he got the prized wicket of Virat today. We played on some good wickets here in Pune, poised again with the 'winner takes all' game at the end. We'll look forward to that on Sunday."

The final match of the series will be played on March 28 at the same venue.