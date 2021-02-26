IND vs ENG: Anderson, Broad make unwanted 'wicketless' record during Ahmedabad pink-ball Test

Image Source : BCCI.TV James Anderson and Stuart Broad went wicketless during the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad against India.

England's pace duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad went wicketless in the Ahmedabad pink-ball Test. This was the first time when both have gone wicketless in a Test match in the 120 games they have played together.

India registered an emphatic 10-wicket victory in the pink-ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium, as the pitch put the fast bowlers out of equation early on Day 1 with significant assistance to spin bowlers.

28 of the 30 wickets taken in the game went to spin bowlers. In England's second innings where the side was bowled out on 81, all wickets were taken by spinners Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Washington Sundar.

The only two wickets taken by pacers went to India's Ishant Sharma and England's Jofra Archer.

After bowling England out on 112 in the first innings, India took a slender lead of 33 runs as the side collapsed early on Day 2 of the game. The Indian spinners, then, wreaked havoc on the English batting order, dismissing the side on 81.

The hosts chased down the target without losing a wicket.

With this defeat, England are out of contention for a place in the final of the World Test Championship. A win or a draw in the final match of the series will secure India a berth in the titular clash at Lord's in June.

New Zealand have already qualified for the final.