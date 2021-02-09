Reverse Swing Masterclass! James Anderson sends Ajinkya Rahane's stumps flying in 420-run chase

Image Source : BCCI.TV James Anderson was at the top of his game, generating a brilliant reverse-swing to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane on the final day of the 1st Test.

James Anderson displayed his brilliant skills to dismiss India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on the final day of the 1st Test against Chennai. The English bowler generated reverse swing to dismiss the Indian batsman, who was at sea against the bowler.

Anderson sent Rahane's stumps flying only two deliveries after he dismissed Shubman Gill with a similar reverse-swinging delivery.

Watch:

Rahane did survive a leg-before appeal on the previous delivery, where umpire's call on the point of impact saved his wicket. However, Rahane picked the wrong line again, taking a big stride to play on the front foot.

Watch the full delivery here:

Gill, too, picked the wrong line against Anderson.

Earlier, India were 39 for one at stumps on the fourth day of the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium after England set them a target of 420 runs to win.

The side has since lost three wickets (Cheteshwar Pujara, Gill and Rahane), as India find themselves in a spot of bother.