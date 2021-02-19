IND vs ENG | Hardik Pandya shares photos from Motera, shakes leg with Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav

Image Source : TWITTER/HARDIKPANDYA | INSTAGRAM/ASHWIN Team India gears up for the third Test against England

All-rounder Hardik Pandya shared several photos on social media as the Indian team arrived in Ahmedabad for the third Test of the series against England. The pink-ball Test is scheduled to start at the newly-constructed Motera Stadium from February 24.

Hardik, who last donned whites for India back in September 2018 in Southampton against England, made a comeback to the side for this home series against England. Hardik took it to Twitter to share a selfie from Motera.

"It feels surreal to be out here at the world's largest cricket stadium, Motera. Absolutely magnificent," read the caption. Motera, the world's largest cricket stadium, has a capacity of 110,000 and the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has allowed 50 per cent capacity for the third Test.

The first two games of the Test series were held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai while the last two will be played at the Motera.

Hardik also shared photos from the team's gym session and called the set-up at Motera 'magnificent'. All-rounder Axar Patel, who made his debut against England in the second Test and also plucked a five-wicket haul, also shared pictures of the squad.

"As if the stadium in itself wasn’t enough.. the high-performance gym setup and surpassed all expectations. Magnificent!"

Meanwhile, off-spinner Ravi Ashwin showed his goofy side on social media. On his Instagram handle, he shared a clip where he was seen shaking legs to the tunes of Kollywood blockbuster Master. Ashwin was also accompanied by Hardik and Kuldeep Yadav. He wrote, "Vaathi should be happy!!

After being outplayed at home in the first Test, Virat Kohli-led India staged a remarkable turnaround to win the second Test and level the four-game series 1-1. Ashwin picked eight wickets in the second Test and also scored a memorable century on his home ground at Chepauk. He was also adjudged the Player of the Match as he made match-winning contributions in both departments.