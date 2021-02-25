IND vs ENG | England frustrated with umpiring checks; 'does not help our chances': Zak Crawley

Image Source : BCCI.TV England's Zak Crawley believes that the side is hurt with "50-50 umpiring decisions" not going their way on Day 1 of the third Test in Ahmedabad.

England were left frustrated with some "50-50" umpiring decisions which did not go in their favour on the opening day of the day-night third Test against India here on Wednesday, opener Zak Crawley said.

He was asked particularly about TV umpire overturning onfield umpire's 'out' call of opener Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma given not out of a stumping appeal off the bowling of Jack Leach towards end of the day's play.

"It's very frustrating. We're behind the game and we wanted those little 50-50 situations to go our way. That's the way it goes sometimes. It's certainly not our day. It does not help our chances," Crawley said at the virtual news conference after the end of the day's play.

“When we batted, Jack had one where it didn’t quite carry and it seemed like they looked at it from five or six different angles. When we were fielding it seemed like they looked at it from one angle. That’s where the frustrations lie," he added.

“I can’t say whether they were out or not out, but I think the frustrations lie with not checking more thoroughly.”

Asked about captain Joe Root’s conversations with the umpires Nitin Menon and Anil Chaudhary after the reviews, he said, "I would like to answer but I’ll leave that to the captain and senior players.”

“As a young player I’ll keep my nose out of that situation, that’s for Joe, I think.”

Despite getting bowled out for just 112 in their first innings of the third Test, England are hopeful of giving India a target of at least 150 on "a wicket where batting fourth will be extremely difficult".

"Have to aim for a lead (target for India) of at least 150. We are going to have to play extremely well but we are capable," said England opening batsman Zak Crawley after the end of the first day's play. Crawley scored the lone half-century in England's innings and was dismissed for 53.

The right-handed England opener believed that a win for England is still within reach.

"I don't think it will require a miracle actually. Batting last on this wicket will be extremely difficult… I think the pitch will continue to break up," he said.

"If we bat well in the third innings and put a bit of pressure on them we can defend anything if the pitch continues to get worse."

England's scoring options were restricted as the India spinners kept a tight leash by bowling straight and tight. They couldn't use innovative strokes like the reverse sweep.

"Did not use the reverse sweep as the ball kept coming straight. May use it in second innings if the ball turns consistently," he added.

Asked if England made a mistake by picking just one spinner in Jack Leach, Crawley said, "If we'd got a few more runs things would look different. If they were 100 for 3 and we had 250 on the board we'd be well on top but unfortunately we didn't get the runs and we put our bowlers until pressure.