India vs England: Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium to host D/N Test and 5 T20Is next year, confirms Jay Shah

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Ahmedabad's newly-reconstructed Motera Stadium will host the Day/Night Test between India and England from February 24-28 next year.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Thursday that the day-night Test between India and England will take place in Ahmedabad from February 24-28.

The match will take place in the newly-reconstructed Motera Stadium.

"The first Test will start from February 7 and the day-night Test will be played in Ahmedabad at the Motera Stadium from February 24," Shah said while inaugurating Gujarat Cricket Association's indoor academy for young cricketers.

Shah also confirmed that all the five matches of the T20I series between India and England will be played in Motera Stadium.

"5 T20I matches will be played in Ahmedabad's Motera stadium," said Shah.

England's tour of India in 2021 will mark the return of international cricket to the country for the first time since January 2020, when Australia toured India for a three-match ODI series.

Team India has been on the road since, with tour to New Zealand till March 2020, before the COVID-19 outbreak put a halt to cricket action for a major part of the year. The side returned to cricket late November with the tour to Australia.

Virat Kohli's men lost the ODI series, but made a strong comeback in the shortest format of the game, clinching the series 2-1.

Earlier, the Indian players returned to cricket action in September with the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was played in the United Arab Emirates.

England, meanwhile, were the first country to host international series after the COVID-19 outbreak. The country hosted West Indies for a three-match Test series in July, and further played another three Tests and as many T20Is against Pakistan in August.

The side also played in ODIs against Ireland, which marked the beginning of the ODI Super League late in July.