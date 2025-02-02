IND vs ENG 5th T20I Live Score: England opt to field in series finale in Mumbai, Shami returns for India

Playing XI: Phil Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy
England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Buttler said it was a no-brainer with a good surface, small boundaries and a great batting line-up, chasing was a better option. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, wanted to bat first aiming to batting England out of the game.
England have hung around like a bad smell all series but haven't really landed the killer punch apart from the Rajkot T20I. With the ODIs and the Champions Trophy to follow and a great surface at disposal, England will aim to end high and go out destroying some stuff and bowling attack.
It's not often that India ride on only a few players and end up winning a T20I series and the one not performing is names Suryakumar Yadav. Surya and Sanju Samson, two of India's highly-skilled performers in T20Is haven't hit their straps yet and them finding some form would be a great thing for India with no pressure since the series is already in the bag.
India sealed the series in Pune itself riding on Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube's late fifties followed by concussion or impact substitute Harshit Rana's three-fer on debut. India still have a few concerns in their batting department and will hope that it gets resolved notably Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's form. England, on the other hand, will be keen to end the series on a high with a win in Mumbai on Sunday. Welcome to our live coverage of the IND vs ENG 5th T20I from Wankhede Stadium-
