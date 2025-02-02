IND vs ENG 5th T20I Live Score: England opt to field in series finale in Mumbai, Shami returns for India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Score and Updates

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Live Cricket Score: England opt to field in series finale in Mumbai, Shami returns for India

India vs England Live Updates: A T20I series, which was tipped to break records for fun during these five matches has come across varied surfaces, which haven't been straight-out belters. The batters have been made to work a little harder and similarly, the bowlers too have found the surfaces not as to their liking. But anyway, India have already won the series 3-1 and would hope that their two key batters Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav himself find some form with comparatively lesser stakes in Mumbai, which is expected to be the best surface of all for batting. On the other hand, England will aim to finish the assignment on a high to march into the ODIs with some momentum and winning form. Follow all the live updates of IND vs ENG 5th T20I from the iconic Wankhede Stadium-