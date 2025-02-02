IND vs ENG 5th T20I Live Score: England opt to field in series finale in Mumbai, Shami returns for India

Sunday, February 02, 2025
     
India vs England 5th T20I, Live Cricket Score: India will aim to get a couple of pieces in the puzzle right, which have evidently not turned up through the series in the finale and finish with a win while England haven't been blown away but just haven't played good cricket for longer durations.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Feb 02, 2025 18:27 IST, Updated : Feb 02, 2025 18:52 IST
Image Source : GETTY IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Score and Updates

India vs England Live Updates: A T20I series, which was tipped to break records for fun during these five matches has come across varied surfaces, which haven't been straight-out belters. The batters have been made to work a little harder and similarly, the bowlers too have found the surfaces not as to their liking. But anyway, India have already won the series 3-1 and would hope that their two key batters Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav himself find some form with comparatively lesser stakes in Mumbai, which is expected to be the best surface of all for batting. On the other hand, England will aim to finish the assignment on a high to march into the ODIs with some momentum and winning form. Follow all the live updates of IND vs ENG 5th T20I from the iconic Wankhede Stadium-

  • Feb 02, 2025 6:52 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Mark Wood returns for England

    Playing XI: Phil Salt(w), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

  • Feb 02, 2025 6:52 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Mohammed Shami returns for India, no Harshit Rana

    Playing XI: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

  • Feb 02, 2025 6:52 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can India post a huge score on the board?

  • Feb 02, 2025 6:51 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    England win toss, opt to field

    England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Buttler said it was a no-brainer with a good surface, small boundaries and a great batting line-up, chasing was a better option. Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, on the other hand, wanted to bat first aiming to batting England out of the game.

  • Feb 02, 2025 6:49 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Can England throw the final punch?

    England have hung around like a bad smell all series but haven't really landed the killer punch apart from the Rajkot T20I. With the ODIs and the Champions Trophy to follow and a great surface at disposal, England will aim to end high and go out destroying some stuff and bowling attack.

  • Feb 02, 2025 6:46 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Form of a few players concern for India

    It's not often that India ride on only a few players and end up winning a T20I series and the one not performing is names Suryakumar Yadav. Surya and Sanju Samson, two of India's highly-skilled performers in T20Is haven't hit their straps yet and them finding some form would be a great thing for India with no pressure since the series is already in the bag.

  • Feb 02, 2025 6:40 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to the IND vs ENG T20I series finale from Mumbai

    India sealed the series in Pune itself riding on Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube's late fifties followed by concussion or impact substitute Harshit Rana's three-fer on debut. India still have a few concerns in their batting department and will hope that it gets resolved notably Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav's form. England, on the other hand, will be keen to end the series on a high with a win in Mumbai on Sunday. Welcome to our live coverage of the IND vs ENG 5th T20I from Wankhede Stadium-

