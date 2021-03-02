India vs England | Fit-again Umesh Yadav primed to play 4th Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Umesh Yadav

With Jasprit Bumrah out of the fourth and final Test that begins on Thursday, fast bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj will strive to take his slot in the bowling line-up that is likely to see the spinners play an important role once again.

Yadav, 33, who limped off the field during the second Test against Australia in Melbourne in December and is yet to play a Test since then was named in India squad for the third and fourth Test after he recovered.

India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday said that the right-arm pace bowler is shaping up well.

"Umesh is ready to go. He is looking really good, bowling really well. He had good sessions in the nets. Really happy that he is back," Rahane told the media on Tuesday.

Yadav's ability to get reverse swing can help hime make the side ahead of Siraj, who though has also been impressive in his first four Tests he played in Australia and in Chennai when Bumrah was rested. Siraj can bowl long spells tirelessly and keep troubling the batsmen with his tight bowling.

However, with not much bowling from pace bowlers required on a surface that is likely to assist spinners again and a need to have a bowler who can reverse the ball, Yadav looks a prime candidate to make the playing XI.

Yadav has tremendous experience in India and his performance in home Tests has been very impressive.

He has taken 96 of his 148 Test wickets in 28 Tests at an average of 24.54 which is better than his career bowling average of 30.54.