IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 3: Ravichandran Ashwin rocks England top-order with two wickets in two balls

Image Source : BCCI.TV Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets in as many balls in his very first over of the innings, removing Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow.

India made a bright start to the second session of Day 3 during the fourth and final Test of the series against England. Ravichandran Ashwin, who was bowling his first over of the innings, took two wickets in two balls to put the visitors on backfoot.

He dismissed opener Zak Crawley and the no.3 batsman Jonny Bairstow.

In the first dismissal, Crawley plays for a sharp turn which simply didn't come. Crawley aimed to flick the delivery towards the on-side but the lesser turn on the delivery induced an outside-edge, as Rahane took a simple catch.

Watch:

On the very next delivery, Bairstow played a significantly adventurous stroke as a lack of trust in his own defence forced him to play for a strong-handed glance. However, Ashwin had the leg-gully in place as the spinner got his second wicket in as many balls.

Watch:

Earlier, Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 96 as India were bowled out for 365 just before lunch on day three.

Axar Patel (43) and Washington shared 106 runs for the eighth wicket as the hosts added 71 runs in the pre-lunch session.