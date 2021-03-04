IND vs ENG 4th Test Day 1: Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes engage in heated argument; umpires intervene

Image Source : TWITTER/CHLOEAMANDAB Indian captain Virat Kohli and Ben Stokes were seen engaging in a heated argument, and the umpires had to intervene to put them apart.

Things went fiery between Indian captain Virat Kohli and England's Ben Stokes early on Day 1 of the fourth and final Test of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as the duo was seen engaging in a heated argument.

It seemed that Kohli was upset with something which was said by Stokes -- possibly to Siraj after he bowled the bouncer -- and the Indian captain approached the English all-rounder to express his concern.

An argument ensued between the two, and it was only when the umpires intervened between the two, that the two split.

Earlier in the third Test, Kohli had engaged in a hilarious banter with Stokes as well, when the England player stopped mid-way through his batting stride due to disturbance in the sight screen.

India made a bright start to the fourth Test against England, as the side dismissed three of England's wickets in the first hour of the day. Axar Patel took the first two wickets -- removing both the openers, while Mohammed Siraj dismissed England captain Joe Root.

India is leading the four-Test series 2-1 and only need a draw to secure a place in the final of the World Test Championship. England, however, are already knocked out of the tournament.

The titular clash of the WTC will take place between June 18-22 at Lord's. New Zealand have already qualified for the final.