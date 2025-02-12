Wednesday, February 12, 2025
     
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Score: England aim to avoid whitewash as India look to test bench strength

India vs England Live Cricket Score: India will be up against England in the third and final ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 12. With the series already in the bag, a few changes are expected for India while the tourists look to end the series on a high and avoid a whitewash.

Written By : Koustav Sengupta Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Published : Feb 12, 2025 13:02 IST, Updated : Feb 12, 2025 13:02 IST
India vs England 3rd ODI
Image Source : AP India vs England 3rd ODI

India vs Australia Live: It's strange that a dead rubber in an ODI series is not really a dead rubber when an ICC tournament is breathing down its neck. India already have sealed the series, hence, there is room to experiment and test the bench strength with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh not having enough game time ahead of the Champions Trophy. Hence, there are a couple of changes expected while England will be aiming for a win regardless. The Bazball era in white-ball cricket hasn't begun well and England have been poor recently in the ODIs. It should be a good game, with a decent crowd expected and it is a game for a good cause - Donate Organs, Save Lives - from ICC and the BCCI. Follow all the live updates of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI-

Live Match Scorecard

 

