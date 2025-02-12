IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Score: England aim to avoid whitewash as India look to test bench strength

Follow us on Image Source : AP India vs England 3rd ODI

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: England aim to avoid whitewash as India look to test bench strength

India vs Australia Live: It's strange that a dead rubber in an ODI series is not really a dead rubber when an ICC tournament is breathing down its neck. India already have sealed the series, hence, there is room to experiment and test the bench strength with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep Singh not having enough game time ahead of the Champions Trophy. Hence, there are a couple of changes expected while England will be aiming for a win regardless. The Bazball era in white-ball cricket hasn't begun well and England have been poor recently in the ODIs. It should be a good game, with a decent crowd expected and it is a game for a good cause - Donate Organs, Save Lives - from ICC and the BCCI. Follow all the live updates of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI-