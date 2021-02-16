IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Crowds make big difference, fans in Chennai are very intelligent: Virat Kohli

Image Source : BCCI.TV The crowd remained absent in the first Test in Chennai, but returned in limited capacity for the second.

Indian captain Virat Kohli emphasized on the importance of crowd after India produced a tremendous all-round display to beat England by 317 runs in the second Test in Chennai.

The crowd remained absent in the first Test at the same venue, but returned in limited capacity for the second, and Kohli said that the presence of fans 'made a big difference' in the body language among the players.

"It was a bit strange in the first game to be playing at home with empty stands," Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"We were pretty flat on the first two days over there to be pretty honest, myself included, didn't pick up energy on the field. But from the second innings onwards in the first game, we picked up and were on the money in terms of our body language."

Kohli praised the crowd at Chennai, adding that he believes it is his "responsibility" to engage with crowd, which in turns motivates the bowlers.

"The crowds make a big difference, this game was an example of the grit and determination this side shows and the crowd is a big part of that. Chennai crowd are very intelligent, they understand their cricket really well," said the Indian captain.

"In a 15-20 minute period where the bowler needs the support of the crowd, it is my responsibility to involve everyone and bring in the crowd. If I am running in to bowl in this heat, I need people to motivate me. It is a perfect game for us."

Debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel's five-wicket haul in England's second innings led India to a 317-run win in the second Test, helping the host level the four-match series 1-1.

Chasing a target of 482, England were all out for 164 in 54.2 overs in the second session of the fourth day of the five-day match.

The win took India to the second spot on the World Test Championship points table. New Zealand have already qualified for the final, which is scheduled to take place in Lord's.