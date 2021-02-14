'Sammy, I giving Mama rub on sore fingers': Rohit Sharma shares heartwarming picture after century in 2nd Test

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Rohit Sharma took to his official Twitter account to share the heartwarming picture, hours after his century against England on 1st day of the second Test.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma put his best foot forward as he scored a 165-run knock on the first day of the second Test against England in Chennai. On a day when the Indian top-order struggled with the bat, Rohit played a crucial innings as India ended the day at 300/6.

After the game, the Indian opener shared a heartwarming picture on his official Twitter profile, where the cricketer and his daughter Samaira could be seen giving a rub to wife Ritika's fingers.

Rohit Sharma's wife is known to keep her fingers crossed through the entirety of the batsman's innings. She was present at the Chepauk Stadium when Rohit hit the century on Day 1.

"Fingers seem to be fine. Sammy and I giving mamma a little rub on sore fingers," Rohit wrote on his Twitter profile.

The Indian opener faced 231 deliveries for his 161, slamming 18 fours and two sixes.

Rohit's defence was spectacularly solid and offence as assured as a safe house.

Knowing fully well that the track would start crumbling with the passage of play, Rohit attacked at the first go, picking 80 runs in the first session, something that will perhaps play the biggest role in the final context of the game.

Ajinkya Rahane looked equally attractive during his knock of 67 off 149 balls and the two Mumbaikars added 162 runs for the fourth wicket, making it worth the effort for the 15,000 who flocked the Chepauk as Indian cricket welcomed its fans back in the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic.