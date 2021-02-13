'Yes boy!': Virat Kohli applauds Rohit Sharma's glorious drive through cover during 2nd Test

Image Source : BCCI/SCREENSHOT Virat Kohli applauded Rohit Sharma as the Indian opener put the side off-the-mark with a glorious cover drive.

India faced an early setback in the second over of the game when Shubman Gill was dismissed after he misread the line against Olly Stone. The Indian opener didn't offer a shot, as the ball came into the right-hander.

However, Rohit Sharma, remaining unfazed with the dismissal, put India off-the-mark with a glorious drive through extra cover boundary in the first ball of the next over, off Stuart Broad.

Rohit utilized the width offered by Broad, slamming the delivery away to the boundary.

Watch:

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to bat in the second Test against England.

India have made three changes to the side that lost the first Test. They have rested Jasprit Bumrah and brought in Mohammed Siraj. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, who is making his Test debut, and Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav replace left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem and off-spinner Washington Sundar, respectively.

For England, pace bowler Stuart Broad comes in for James Anderson, Olly Stone replaces the injured Jofra Archer. Also coming into the side are off-spin bowling all-rounder Moeen Ali in place of Dom Bess and Ben Foakes for Jos Buttler.