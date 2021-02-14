IND vs ENG 2nd Test: England bowlers break India's 66-year-old world record during 1st innings

Image Source : BCCI.TV The English bowlers produced a magnificent effort to break a 66-year-old world record during the 1st innings in the second Test against India.

The English bowlers produced a brilliant effort to break a 66-year-old world record during the 2nd Test against India in Chennai. On Day 2 of the game, England bowled India out on 329 in the first session of the day, and etched their name in an incredible record.

England now hold the record for most runs conceded in a single innings without bowling any extra. Interestingly, India previously held the record for this feat.

India had bowled Pakistan out on 328 in Lahore in 1955.

England bowled 95.5 overs without bowling a single extra during the first innings of the second Test in Chennai.

Here is the list of teams conceding the highest innings total without a single extra:

England: 329 (against India) - 2021 India: 328 (against Pakistan) - 1955 England: 252 (against South Africa) - 1931 England: 247 (against South Africa) - 1960 England: 236 (agianst Australia) - 1892

Earlier, India began Day 2 at 300/6 but faced a lower-order collapse as the side was folded out on 329. India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant remained unbeaten on 58.

Rohit Sharma earlier scored a century (161), while Ajinkya Rahane (65) also made a key contribution to the innings.